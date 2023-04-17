Samsung’s popular USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 Portable SSDs just hit new Amazon lows from $60

Update: While the $76 deal on the red 2TB model detailed below has now bumped up to the previous all-time low at $80, the 500GB is now at the best price ever on Amazon. Typically in the $75 to $80 range there over the last several months, if you don’t need a full TB of storage in your daily kit, the $59.99 shipped Amazon all-time low on the 500GB is worth a closer look. This is the best price we have tracked. Specs and details below.

Amazon is now offering the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung 1TB T7 Portable Solid-State Drive from $76 $79.99 shipped. While the blue and grey colorways are now matching the all-time low at $80, the red variant has dipped slightly lower for the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. These drives carry a regular price of $100 directly from Samsung these days, but have fetched as much as $120 over the last year there. While not the fastest possible options, and not even the newest from Samsung (that honor goes to the rubberized T7 Shield with similar specs internally and is also marked down to $80 right now), they were still among the most popular portable SSD around here last year. More than respectable 1050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, and USB-C connectivity highlight the feature list alongside “Dynamic Thermal Guard” to withstand and control heat. The solid aluminum unibody construction is a nice touch here as well. More details below.

While PNY might not be a brand some folks would put up against Samsung and Western Digital in the storage department, its EliteX-PRO Portable SSDs deliver some serious bang for your buck. They clock in at even faster than Samsung’s offerings at up to 1,600MB/s and also happen to be down at new Amazon all-time lows right now starting from $53 shipped.

Both the EliteX-PRO Portable SSD and the latest from Samsung were highlighted in our roundup of the best portable SSDs out there, among some other options, if you’re looking to get a better idea of what’s out there and what might be best for your setup. Another great resource on that front is our recent World Backup Day feature that also details some tips and tricks with home NAS setups and more. Dive in for a closer look at those right here.

Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files, including crucial business documents, games, or movies. Transfer massive files within seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2; Embedded PCIe NVMe technology delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, making the T7 2x as fast as the previous T5 model. Unlike HDDs, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock; Plus, its solid aluminum unibody construction adds further protection, keeping your data safe from falls of up to 6 ft and is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

