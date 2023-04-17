Start streaming with Pyle’s 1080p60 USB HDMI capture card with first discount of 2023 at $74

Amazon is offering the Pyle AV Game Live USB 3.0 1080p60 HDMI Capture Card for $73.70 shipped. You’d normally pay $87 at Amazon for this capture card and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since October. In fact, it’s the first price drop that we’ve seen this year, making now a great time to pick it up. If you’re looking to begin making content surrounding your favorite console, then this is a great way to get started. It supports full 1080p60, which is actually ideal if you’re a Twitch streamer. Why is that? Well, unless you’re a partner, Twitch doesn’t let you have access to transcoding options. So, your viewers will have to watch the stream at whatever resolution you broadcast at. That, plus lower bandwidth requirements, are why streaming at 1080p60 would be recommended over 4K30 or 4K60. Plus, unless you have the latest Xbox or PlayStation, it’s likely you’re gaming at 1080p anyway, so do keep that in mind. Pyle has designed this capture card to be plug-and-play, requiring no software installation for it to pair with OBS, Streamlabs, or other software. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s deal, be sure you have a spare HDMI cable handy since it requires two to be used. This 3-pack of HDMI cords from Cable Matters will have you covered from $22 Prime shipped. Being part of the HDMI 2.1 standard, these cords are ready to handle up to 8K120, 4K240, and more. This future proofs your setup for whenever you upgrade to 4K or higher down the road.

Further prep your streaming setup with Razer’s 2022 Blade 17 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop that’s on sale for an all-time low right now. Down to $2,560, it typically goes for $2,900 in recent months and this saves $340 from the normal rate. The RTX 3070 Ti makes this the ideal computer to both game and stream from as well, so if you’ve been looking for an all-in-one solution, then this is a solid option.

Pyle HDMI Capture Card features:

Live Stream Video Capture Device HDMI Video Capture Device – Live Streaming Record Capture, USB 3. 0 Video Recording with HDMI Pass-Through Features: Full HDMI Game Capture Device with Streaming Function HI-Resolution Capture Up to 1080p 60fpsPlug & Play: No Installation Required Direct-to-Computer Audio & Video Record Ability Built-in Software Supports Voice Commentary Stream Live or Manage Your Recorded Media to Social Media & YouTube Play and Record Games Simultaneously Multi-Language Support Compatible with PC, Mac, Linux

