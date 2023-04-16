Save $340 on Razer’s 2022 Blade 17 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop at an all-time low of $2,560

Amazon is now offering the 2022 Razer Blade 17 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,559.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,900 in recent months, this 12% discount or solid $340 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this build, beating our last low mention by $114. Running the now previous-generation 12th Gen Intel i7-12800H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti, the 2022 Razer Blade 17 will see full utilization of its 1080p 360Hz display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting that can be customized through the Razer Synapse. You’ll also find support for Wi-Fi 6E so you can take advantage of the new 6GHz band for even faster wireless internet. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and charging handled over one Type-C, and three USB-A ports. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $740 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the Razer option above. The screen is about the same at 15.6 inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to pick up some wireless headphones to use while gaming? We’re still tracking the Alienware AW920HTri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $120, the all-time low price. Delivering a premium experience to your gaming setup, this headset packs Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound which Alienware says “delivers crystal clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision.” This can give you a competitive advantage on the field letting you know exactly where the enemy is in relation to you, making this Alienware headset a great option for those who play FPS titles and more. You’ll find three different connectivity modes here as well, including 3.5mm for consoles or mobile, Bluetooth 5.2, and a lag-free 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle.

Razer Blade 17 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

The most powerful 17-inch gaming laptop is back and more powerful than ever before. The new Razer Blade 17 combines the 12th Gen i7 processor, available NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics, and DDR5 4800MHz memory to bring you the ultimate 17” gaming laptop for uncompromising performance and portability.

