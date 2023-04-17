Samsung’s refurb 4.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar comes with rear speaker kit at $130 low, more

Today only, Woot is offering deals on a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung Soundbar Systems with pricing starting from $130. Leading the way today has to be the refurbished 2022 Samsung HW-B57C 4.1-Channel Soundbar System for $129.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This system is rarely available in new condition now but Amazon currently offers it for $200 with this one-day deal marking the lowest we’ve seen for a refurbished unit. You will receive a 90-day Samsung warranty with every refurbished unit discussed here today. Included with the soundbar is the rear speaker kit which will add some true surround sound to your living space with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X content. There is even a wireless subwoofer with this setup so you get that punchy bass that enhances any movie-watching experience. You’ll have an HDMI passthrough with ARC support for other devices to pass sound to the system. Bluetooth is also included so you can stream music from your phone or even your TV wirelessly. Head below for the other deals.

More refurbished Samsung Soundbar System deals:

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to add some new TVs to your spare bedrooms? We’re currently tracking the first notable price drops on Amazon’s new Fire TV 2-Series Smart TVs from $150. You can score either the 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV or the slightly larger 40-inch 1080p HD Smart TV for $150 and $200 respectively. The 2-series models slide into the Amazon Fire TV lineup as simple displays that deliver Alexa voice commands, quick access to live TV, and your subscription services. A pair of HDMI inputs are joined by an HDMI ARC input for sound add-ons, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.

2022 Samsung HW-B57C 4.1-Ch. Soundbar System features:

DOLBY AUDIO / DTS VIRTUAL:X: Elevate your favorite content; Dolby Atmos creates realistic 3D sound by projecting it from all around you, including from above, while DTS Virtual:X expands your listening experience without having to add extra speakers

REAR SPEAKER KIT INCLUDED: Fill the room with theater-like sound with the included rear speakers that project audio above and around you

ADAPTIVE SOUND LITE: Enjoy dynamically optimized audio with the enhanced voice clarity so you can follow along with action packed game and blockbuster films

SUBWOOFER INCLUDED: Experience the intensity of action movies or the excitement of sports with the rich, powerful bass coming from the included subwoofer

