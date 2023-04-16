Amazon’s new 2-series smart TVs see first deals today, now live from $150 (All-time lows)

After debuting for the first time at the end of last month, Amazon is now serving up the first notable price drops on Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Smart TVs. Notable options for smaller rooms, in the kitchen, and places where a larger 4K option is generally overkill, you can now score the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $149.99 or the 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD model for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and $250 respectively, this is $50 off on both models, the first deals, and, subsequently, new Amazon all-time lows. The 2-series models slide into the Amazon Fire TV lineup as simple displays that deliver Alexa voice commands, quick access to live TV, and your subscription services. A pair of HDMI inputs are joined by an HDMI ARC input for sound add-ons, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Dive into our launch coverage for more details and head below for some 4K Fire TV deals.

Amazon 4K Fire TV deals

Joining these deals on VIZIO 65-inch LED and OLED models now marked down from $398 shipped, you’ll also find a host of audio upgrades, sound bars, and more on sale waiting right here. But if you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display with new features and streaming capabilities, Amazon knocked its Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max back down to the $35 all-time low late last week. Get a closer look right here.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Smart TVs features:

High definition TV – Bring movies and shows to life in HD 1080p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.

All your entertainment in one place – Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Stream for free – Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Watch from room to room – All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.

Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

Press and ask Alexa – Use the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!