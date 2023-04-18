Holy Stone’s 1080p GPS drone flies for up to 26 minutes per charge at new low of $74 (Save $70)

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS110G GPS Drone with 1080p Camera for $73.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Going for $144 at Amazon right now, and going for $160 prior to that, today’s deal saves at least $70. On top of that, it comes in at an additional $30 below our last mention from March and marks a new all-time low. If you think that lower-cost drones have to be feature-incomplete, well, think again. This model comes in at under $75 and still features built-in GPS, allowing it to return to its take-off point should it lose connection to the remote or the power gets too low. When you’re done flying, an auto return button is also available if needed, making it easy to get your drone back after a flight. On top of that, it can fly for up to 26 minutes per charge and has a range of 984 feet while also being able to record 1080p video. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $28 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that drone offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Do you want a more premium flying experience? Well, DJI’s just-released Mini 3 is already on sale from $379. Normally $559, the Mini 3 can shoot true vertical video and records at 4K30 HDR. Coming in at under 249 grams, you won’t have to worry about registering this drone with the FAA. On top of that, the camera is held in a 3-axis gimbal to ensure rock-steady footage when flying even at high speed.

Holy Stone HS110G 1080p GPS Drone features:

GPS Auto Return: Equipped with GPS Location, the drone can memorize the “HOME” point and return automatically whenever the drone lose signal or lose power or whenever you press down auto return button.

Intelligent Features: You may set a Customer Flight Path at your will or instruct the drone to Follow You automatically.

Upgraded Configuration: Detachable propeller makes the drone easy to carry; 2 Modular Batteries prolong flight time to 26 Minutes; Control Range is up to 984ft.

