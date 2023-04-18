DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone shoots vertical video and hits $469 for spring flights (Save $90)

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new DJI Mini 3 Drone. After just launching last December right ahead of the holidays, the brand’s new entry-level experience is landing at an all-time low. Now on sale for $469 shipped, this is down from the usual $559 going rate. It’s the second markdown so far, and arrives with $90 in savings attached. This discount is also matched directly from DJI. The Fly More Combo version is also on sale, now dropping to $798 from its usual $858 price tag. DJI’s new Mini 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet.

The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 38-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this one of the first DJI drones to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched.

As far as the latest from DJI is concerned, the company just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabalizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

DJI Mini 3 features:

Mini 3 weighs under 249 g. Perfect for taking with you on your adventures, from hikes, road trips, and beach days. With up to 38 minutes of battery life, you can take Mini 3 out at every stop along the way or fly long flights without worrying about the battery. Film in 4K HDR Video for crystal clear aerial shots. Capture details in highlights and shadows, both day and night.

