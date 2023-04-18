HomePod mini hits best price of the year at $65 in cert. refurb sale in all 5 colors (Orig. $99)

Marking one of the first chances of the year to outfit your Siri setup with Apple’s compact smart speaker, eBay today is wrapping up the work week by marking down the HomePod mini. Available in all five colors at $64.99 shipped in like new refurbished condition, today’s offer drops from the usual $99 going rate. It’s marking the best price of the year at $2 under our previous refurbished mention from January and arrives with 32% in overall savings.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

The HomePod mini above comes backed by a 1-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. In the past, we’ve also taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to Apple gear.

With the work week now turning into the weekend with Friday’s arrival, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!