Might as well pick up this low-cost $5 instant-read digital meat thermometer for BBQ season

Kizen (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Instant-read Digital Meat Thermometer on sale for $4.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $8, today’s deal not only comes in at the first price drop of 2023, but also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This thermometer is going to become a must-have for your summer cookouts. It can take the temperature of a meal in as little as three seconds and works when deep frying, baking, grilling, smoking, and more. The thermometer is also waterproof so you can wash it under running water after cooking, and the easy-to-read LCD display even has a backlight so it can be seen at night. I have a similar one and my wife and I use it multiple times per week. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a meat thermometer that’s more budget-friendly. Even going with a traditional non-digital model from Rubbermaid will set you back $10 at Amazon, showing just how good of a deal today’s discount is.

If you’re planning on doing a cookout with friends and family, then be sure to have JBL’s PartyBox speaker on hand while it’s on sale for $100 off. Down to $300 right now, this speaker is sure to pump up the tunes at any get together. It’s IPX4 splash-resistant so you can use it by the pool and there’s up to 160W of power available here so that everyone can listen to their favorite music outside.

Kizen Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer features:

Our instant read meat thermometer takes a temperature in as little as 3 seconds. Say goodbye to overdone or undercooked food and say hello to perfectly cooked steak, fish, or turkey every time! Our digital meat thermometer works great with beverages, deep frying, candy making, baking, grilling, and more! No matter what you’re cooking, this tool will take your culinary skills to the next level. Built for durability, the Kizen digital thermometer can be washed under running water. It also withstands drops and other kitchen accidents! Take the guesswork out of cooking with our easy-to-read cooking thermometer that displays temperature on a luminous LCD screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!