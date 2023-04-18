JBL’s bangin’ portable PartyBox speaker takes summer jams up to 11 at $300 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker for $299.95 shipped. Regularly $400 at various retailers and Best Buy where it is now matched, this is a solid $100 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low, $30 under our previous mention, and matching the best we have ever tracked. It pushes out a booming 160W of power to all of your summer get togethers with an optional Bass Boost function to make use of until the neighbors get mad. You’ll also score 12 hours of wireless battery life, an IPX4 splash-proof design to protect it during pool parties and day trips to the beach, and the usual smartphone audio streaming action. A series of audio-based customizable settings via the JBL PartyBox app are also joined by synced color lighting with strobe and pattern options. More details below.

Another option with a similar feature set, comparable audio quality, and nearly as much power is the JBL Partybox Encore Essential model. You can land this one for $80 less at Amazon right now, which is $80 off the going rate, and the lowest we have tracked there. The feature set is quite similar to today’s lead deal, just with less overall volume power.

Check out the eye-catching new Pantheone speaker if you’re looking for something more elegant and premium. And on the other end of the spectrum, GravaStar’s mecha-inspired Supernova speaker looks like it might get up a start walking around the room (it is currently seeing its first price drop) and the Google Nest WiFi systems that double as Assistant speakers are also now getting cleared out at Amazon starting from $59. Drop by our Bluetooth speaker hub for more options when it comes to upgrading your spring and summer portable audio capabilities.

JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker features:

Whether you’re at home or outdoors, the JBL PartyBox 110 makes your music amazing with two levels of deep, adjustable bass and 160W powerful JBL Signature Sound. Power the party all day or all night. With 12 hours of playtime and a built-in rechargeable battery, the beat will go on (and on)…Whether your guests are dancing on the beach or sipping drinks by the pool, the JBL PartyBox 110 is IPX4 splashproof so you never have to worry about the party getting too wet and wild.

