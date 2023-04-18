LEVOIT’s H13 True HEPA Core 300 Air Purifier cleans 1,095-sq. ft. of air every hour at $85 low

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Core 300 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $84.98 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 15% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model with today’s deal dropping this purifier to the lowest price we’ve seen since last summer. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 300 will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You will be able to filter the air of a 1,095-square foot room every hour here thanks to the VortexAir Technology 360° air intakes. You can also leave this running in your room with the noise level getting as low as 24 decibels when in sleep mode. This mode also disables the display lights so it does not interrupt your sleep. The filter here will eventually need to be replaced and you’ll be able to choose from custom filters for your home including one designed for pet allergens and another for smoke. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $67 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these air purifiers will clean the air in your home, you’ll still be left to clean the floors. We’re currently tracking the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop marked down to $268, the lowest price we can find. This model brings 2,300Pa suction power to your autonomous cleaning setup alongside built-in mopping action that will leaves the floors sparkling clean after the vacuuming is done. The included auto-empty station that “automatically empties dustbin into a hypoallergenic, disposable bag” is backed up by laser navigation and mapping, neat and “efficient” cleaning paths, a 110-minute runtime, and auto-return charging. Customizations like “no-go zones, by room or area, and travel to multiple floors” are also included.

LEVOIT Core 300 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier features:

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Enjoy fresh air in 12 minutes with the Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring VortexAir Technology, 360° air intake, and CADR of 141 CFM / 240 m³/h (Clean Air Delivery Rate), Core 300 can purify air of a 1,095 ft² space once in one hour. The higher the CADR of an air purifier, the larger its purification area

FIND RELIEF: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor

MULTIPLE FILTER CHOICES: Choose from a variety of replacement filters to best meet your needs. The Toxin Absorber Filter specializes in smog, toxins, and VOCs. The Smoke Remover filter specializes in wildfire, smoke and etc. And the Pet Allergy Filter helps to capture pet dander and absorb unpleasant odors

