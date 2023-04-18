You can land an ECOVACS smart vac/mop with self-emptying down at $268 today (Reg. $400+)

Walmart is now once again offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $268 shipped. Originally $650, this model now carries a $400 regular price and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal delivers a solid $132 in savings and a match for our previous mention. This model brings 2,300Pa suction power to your autonomous cleaning setup alongside built-in mopping action that will leaves the floors sparkling clean after the vacuuming is done. The included auto-empty station that “automatically empties dustbin into a hypoallergenic, disposable bag” is backed up by laser navigation and mapping, neat and “efficient” cleaning paths, a 110-minute runtime, and auto-return charging. Customizations like “no-go zones, by room or area, and travel to multiple floors” are also included. Get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review and then down below for more.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an auto-empty model with both vacuuming and mopping from a brand name like ECOVACS. But you can save even more with an Amazon renewed Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum that also includes the self-empty base – Shark landed in our roundup of the best robot vacuums specifically for the budget-friendly nature of its auto-empty models.

But speaking of ECOVACS, the brand just unveiled its latest lineup of AI-powered cleaning bots headlined by the DEEBOT T10 Omni. Featuring a series of enhancements across the board alongside a couple more affordable models, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the latest in the ECOVACS lineup as part of our March launch coverage.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ is a dependable, all-in-one vacuuming and mopping robot designed to seamlessly integrate into your life. This cordless vacuum contains strong 2300Pa suction power which removes hard-to-reach dirt and dust on carpet and floors. The vacuum’s advanced laser navigation and mapping plans the most efficient cleaning path and utilizes a precise, interactive map of your floor. The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ also includes an Auto-Empty Station for complete hands-free clean up and convenience.

