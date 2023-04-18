You can land an ECOVACS smart vac/mop with self-emptying down at $268 today (Reg. $400+)

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodsWalmartECOVACS
Reg. $400+ $268

Walmart is now once again offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $268 shipped. Originally $650, this model now carries a $400 regular price and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal delivers a solid $132 in savings and a match for our previous mention. This model brings 2,300Pa suction power to your autonomous cleaning setup alongside built-in mopping action that will leaves the floors sparkling clean after the vacuuming is done. The included auto-empty station that “automatically empties dustbin into a hypoallergenic, disposable bag” is backed up by laser navigation and mapping, neat and “efficient” cleaning paths, a 110-minute runtime, and auto-return charging. Customizations like “no-go zones, by room or area, and travel to multiple floors” are also included. Get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review and then down below for more. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an auto-empty model with both vacuuming and mopping from a brand name like ECOVACS. But you can save even more with an Amazon renewed Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum that also includes the self-empty base – Shark landed in our roundup of the best robot vacuums specifically for the budget-friendly nature of its auto-empty models. 

But speaking of ECOVACS, the brand just unveiled its latest lineup of AI-powered cleaning bots headlined by the DEEBOT T10 Omni. Featuring a series of enhancements across the board alongside a couple more affordable models, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the latest in the ECOVACS lineup as part of our March launch coverage

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ is a dependable, all-in-one vacuuming and mopping robot designed to seamlessly integrate into your life. This cordless vacuum contains strong 2300Pa suction power which removes hard-to-reach dirt and dust on carpet and floors. The vacuum’s advanced laser navigation and mapping plans the most efficient cleaning path and utilizes a precise, interactive map of your floor. The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ also includes an Auto-Empty Station for complete hands-free clean up and convenience.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
ECOVACS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: Buy Sennheiser’s new Profile USB Mic and ...
The complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT skill...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Hexologic, Ai...
Refuel your iPhone 14 with Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-...
Light up your office with 65.6-feet of Govee Wi-Fi RGB ...
Zagg’s annual Tax Day sale takes 25% off entire c...
Get ready for spring camping trips with this 60W foldin...
Yamaha’s 2.1-Ch. ATS-2090 Soundbar System integra...
Load more...
Show More Comments