Ditch the Peloton tax with Echelon’s EX-5S-10 smart bike and its 10-inch screen at $192 off

Amazon now offers the Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike for $1,008.08 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer is the first we’ve seen in several months at $192 off. It clocks in at the second-best price of the year and lowest since back in January, too. As a recently-refreshed version of one of Echelon’s higher-end exercise bikes, the new and improved EX-5S-10 arrives with about as well-rounded of an experience as you’d expect. The bike itself sports a sleek design with 32 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance, frame-mounted dumbbell rack, and padded handlebars. On the smart fitness side, you’re looking at a 10-inch rotating HD display for guiding you through workouts, access to live and on-demand classes. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Entering at a lower price tag, the original Echelon EX5 smart bike arrives with a more affordable $900 going rate while packing much of the same overall experience. This one isn’t quite as new and lacks some of the recent inclusions, ditching the built-in screen in favor of a tablet or smartphone mount. So if you’d prefer using an iPad or other device anyway, the added savings might be worth it over locking in the all-in-one perks of the lead deal.

On the more affordable side, the Echelon EX3 Smart Bike is also on sale right now. It just dropped from its usual $800 going rate earlier in the week and will now only set you back $592 while still delivering a similar workout experience. You’re mainly ditching some of the more ergonomic features of the lead deal, with much of the same 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and curated workout guides. Though walking away for $137 less means you’ll have to bring your own tablet or device, as there isn’t a built-in display like on the more premium model above.

Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new 10” HD rotating screen. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!