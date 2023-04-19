eero’s prev-gen Wi-Fi 5 and latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems go on sale from $76 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the previous-generation eero Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi 1-node Mesh System for $119.99 shipped. Down from $159 normally, today’s deal comes in just $1 above the all-time low and is the first price drop that we’ve seen since back in June of last year. This is the perfect router to either start or expand your eero setup with. Yes, that’s right, expand as well. While this might not be the latest eero model out there, it still can be added to an existing mesh network to expand the reach of your Wi-Fi with ease. Delivering Wi-Fi 5 performance, you’ll find that the erro Pro has two auto-sensing Gigabit Ethernet ports. This means that one can be the WAN and another LAN, or both LAN when run in wireless node mode. Looking for something that packs Wi-Fi 6? Keep reading for additional eero deals.

More eero deals:

Are you more of a Google fan than Amazon or eero? Well, consider Google’s Nest WiFi systems that are on sale from $59 as Amazon clears out inventory. They double as Assistant speakers and deliver whole-home networking just like eero, only in a different ecosystem.

eero Pro Wi-Fi Mesh System features:

The Amazon eero Pro mesh router replaces your traditional WiFi router. A single eero Pro is a perfect start for any home and can be paired with another eero Pro or eero Beacon to quickly add coverage as needed. eero Pro is backwards compatible with 1st generation eero routers. With the most intelligent mesh WiFi technology and powerful hardware, the eero Pro features tri-band technology making it 2x as fast as the original eero router. With two gigabit Ethernet ports, easily connect your eero Pro to your favorite devices or additional eero Pro’s for the fastest in-home speeds.

