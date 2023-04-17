Amazon clears out Google Nest WiFi systems that double as Assistant speakers from $59

Amazon is now offering the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Router System for $123 shipped. Down from the $299 MSRP it has been selling for all year, today’s offer has Amazon looking to clear out the now previous-generation Wi-Fi package in the Google stable. It’s the first chance to save in 2023 period, and clocks in at $2 under the holiday pricing from last December. Giving your home Wi-Fi a nice refresh for the spring, this 802.11ac package provides 4,400-square feet of coverage thanks to the dual-node system. It can handle upwards of 2.2Gb/s of overall throughput from as many as 200 smartphones, laptops, smart home accessories, and any other clients. And on top of supporting an entire family’s worth of gadgets, each of the routers also doubles as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

While it’s not going to cover quite as large of a home or apartment as the featured system, going with a single Google Nest router is a great option for beginning to build out your setup. It’s currently down to $59 at Amazon from the usual $169 price tag, and lets you enjoy 2,220-square feet of coverage at the start, which can be expanded by extra nodes down the line. There’s even the same built-in access to Google Assistant, as well, with a new all-time low taking $110 off in this clearance sale.

As far as some actual smart home gear goes, we’re also tracking some savings on other ways to expand your Assistant setup. While there’s plenty of gear in our smart home guide as a new work week ramps up, Google’s latest Nest doorbells are some of the highlights at new 2023 lows of $130. Then there’s also the Floodlight Cam at $220, getting in on the best price of the year as well.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

