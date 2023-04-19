Iced coffee season is here and Cuisinart’s Auto Cold Brewer is down at the $34 low (Reg. $50+)

Woot is offering folks another shot at a deal on Cuisinart DCB-10P1 Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker ahead of the summer months, and now at an even better price. This model regularly fetches something closer to $50 or much more at Amazon as of the last several months (it is currently selling for $44) and is now down to $34.02 at Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and a notable chance to land a brand name cold brewer for iced coffee at home. There are more affordable solutions, like the pitcher-style models you leave to brew for 12 hours or over night, but this model is ready to go “as little as 25-45 minutes.” Brew strength options, a removable water tank, stainless steel coffee filter, and dishwasher-safe removable parts for easy clean-ups round out the feature set. More details below.

Something like this Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, for example, will also get the job done and for nearly half the price. You’re going to have to implement a set-and-forget tactic to get it to the right brew strength for your needs (as long as overnight), but it will make it happen much the same otherwise and for $18.

Speaking of spring and summer-ready beverages, ongoing price drops on SodaStream sparkling water maker are still live from $70 including the entry-level model and the brand new E-TERRA. The later of which just launched last month and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low at $60 off the going rate. Packed with new features and some glowing blue LED lighting, you can get a closer look right here alongside the rest of our kitchen, cooking, and outdoor grilling deals over in our home goods hub.

Cuisinart DCB-10P1 Auto Cold Brew Coffeemaker features:

7-cup glass carafe with removable stainless steel filter lid makes ready-to-drink cold brew Coffee in as little as 25-45 minutes

Strength Selector for mild (25 min), medium(35 min) and bold(45 min)

Clear brewing chamber; removable water tank and Coffee filter basket for easy filling and cleaning

Coffee release lever with indicator light. MC Cubic Feet: 1.569

Glass carafe can be used to store Coffee in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks

All removable parts are dishwasher safe; Limited 3-year warranty

