Fresh sparkling water awaits at up to $60 off: New light-up Sodastream, more from $70

While we did see a quick deal on the larger and more pricey bundle, Amazon is now serving up the best price yet on the brand new SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker we featured at launch. The regularly $160 machine, is now on sale at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is a solid $60 in savings on both the white and black models. These are also the very first price drops and new all-time lows on the new Terra model (outside of the aforementioned bundle offer). Alongside the usual at-home soda making experience, this model features three carbonation levels at the touch of a button to personalize your bubble action and some nice blue LED glow lighting when it’s running. It also ships with a 60L Co2 cylinder and a dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottle for homemade sparkling water and to infuse your spring/summer cocktails. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from last month. Not impressed with the latest and greatest here? There’s an even more affordable SodaStream on sale down below as well.

Amazon is also offering the SodaSteam Terra – the most affordable model in the lineup – on sale for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief holiday offer last year at $60. This one delivers on and comes with the same experience as the model above, just without some of the bells and whistles – mainly the custom carbonation levels and the LED lighting. Everything you need to know about the user experience is waiting in our hands-on review.

Then swing by our home goods hub as we kick off another work week worth of cooking, kitchen, and outdoor grilling deals. The Vitamix spring sale, for example, is now live from now through Mother’s Day 2023 to deliver some fantastic price drops on its pro-grade blenders that can handle just about anything you might need them too. Pricing starts from $125 and you can browse through the deals in our previous coverage.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button with three preset carbonation levels.

Includes: (1) Sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, and (1) Dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe.

SodaStream E-TERRA machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!