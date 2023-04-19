LG’s CineBeam Smart 4K DLP Projector can cast a 140-inch screen at the new $1,100 low

Amazon is now offering the LG CineBeam 140-inch 4K DLP Home Theater Projector for $1,099.99 shipped. While this projector has previously gone for $1,500, it has more recently sat around $1,297 which makes today’s deal a 15% discount and the new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This LG projector comes equipped with the brand’s webOS Lite system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate Fire TV stick or Chromecast with built-in support for Alexa and Assistant voice commands. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at two HDMI inputs with HDMI1 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, and optical audio out. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Projector positioning is the most important part of any home theater setup so don’t compromise. You can use some of your savings today to grab the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount uses a quick-release hook system to allow for easy installation of the mount bolts onto the main ceiling mount with the projector plate working with the “majority of projectors on the market.” Made entirely of high-grade steel, you’ll be able to adjust the tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible so you can angle the projector just right. The ceiling mount can even telescope, providing a ceiling standoff distance between 15 and 23 inches.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your audio situation too? We’re currently tracking the Yamaha ATS-2090 2.1-Channel Soundbar System marked down to $160, the all-time low price. This 2.1-channel soundbar system from Yamaha includes the soundbar itself and a wireless subwoofer so you get that extra punchy bass for impactful movie-watching experiences. The soundbar itself features 4K HDMI passthrough with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. This Wi-Fi connection will also allow for Alexa voice control support for smart home integration. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup.

LG CineBeam 140-inch 4K DLP Projector:

With a breathtaking screen size of up to 140 inches, the ceiling-mountable HU70LAB delivers 4K UHD resolution, leveraging XPR with 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160), four times the resolution of Full HD

Wheel-less LED technology uses a 4-channel LED with RGB separate color and Dynamic green, overcoming conventional projector defects such as discoloration of LCD and the rainbow effect* of DLP for a vivid picture with rich and deep color

HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame. TruMotion technology generates animation frames between existing ones to make animation look and feel more fluid

