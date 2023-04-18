Yamaha’s 2.1-Ch. ATS-2090 Soundbar System integrates with Alexa in return to $160 low

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Soundbar System for $159.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350, this 54% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen for a refurbished model. This soundbar currently goes for $230 over at Amazon. This 2.1-channel soundbar system from Yamaha includes the soundbar itself and a wireless subwoofer so you get that extra punchy bass for impactful movie-watching experiences. The soundbar itself features 4K HDMI passthrough with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. This Wi-Fi connection will also allow for Alexa voice control support for smart home integration. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Are you looking to impress with your home theater setup? One way to do so is with TCL’s massive 98-inch XL Collection 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV at the second-best price of $6,000. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, Variable Refresh Rate tech, a dedicated gaming mode (Link will literally be larger than life size on this thing when Tears of the Kingdom launches next month), and an edge-to-edge design are all in place here. The 120Hz panel is also supported by Google Assistant voice commands, four HDMI inputs, and Wi-Fi 6 action. Want something more reasonable? Be sure to stop by our coverage of the new Amazon 2-Series Fire TVs which are seeing the first discounts starting from $150.

Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound System features:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

