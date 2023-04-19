Bundle the just-released OnePlus 11 with Buds Pro 2 at a new low of $699 ($879 value)

OnePlus is now bundling its latest OnePlus 11 5G smartphone with the recently-released OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $699 shipped. Scoring you the earbuds for free, you’d more regularly pay $879 for the two new debuts. Today’s offer amounts to $180 in savings and marks the best value we’ve seen to date. Previous discounts have landed at $100 off the smartphone, and we once saw a $20 gift card included on the earbuds. But this is still $59 below those combined offers and delivering a new all-time low.

Everything for the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Making the value of the lead deal even better, you’re of course getting the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 alongside the smartphone. These just launched earlier in the year, too, rocking 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

Amongst everything else in our Android guide, Woot is still clearing out all of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series devices to some of the best prices ever. So if you’re looking to bring home a new handset that’s a bit more flagship-oriented, the Galaxy S22 Ultra at a new all-time low of $698 is worth a look. You’d more regularly pay $1,200, making this ongoing price cut all the more notable.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

