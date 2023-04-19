Roku’s Express 4K+ streaming media player with HDR support returns to 2023 low at $29

Amazon is offering the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $40, this 27% price drop saves you $11 and matches the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. It also marks the third-lowest price all-time, matching our last mention. If you’re tired of your TV’s built-in smart experience, then it’s time to give it a modern overhaul. This Roku delivers 4K HDR content to your TV just by plugging it into an HDMI port on your TV. It connects to a Wi-Fi network and brings Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more to your TV with ease. There’s also integrations with Alexa, HomeKit, Assistant, and even AirPlay 2 functionality available here. The included remote has a built-in microphone so you can use voice to search for movies, and the remote can turn your TV on or off, adjust the volume, and control the Roku. Dive into our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Honestly, when it comes to media streamers, today’s deal is about the best value you’ll find out there. For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is $30, though you can get a refurbished one for $19 right now. The main thing to keep in mind is that the Fire TV Stick Lite only plays back standard 1080p and not 4K like today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget to check out TCL’s massive 120Hz 98-inch 4K Google TV that’s on sale for $2,500 off. Down to $6,000 for the massive TV, you’ll find that TCL utilizes Google TV as its interface which will give a different experience than the Roku on sale above. However, if you’re an Android user, then you’ll feel right at home here, making it a great choice for those in Google’s ecosystem.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!