TCL’s massive 120Hz 98-inch 4K Google TV drops to $2,500 to $6,000 shipped

Justin Kahn -
$6,000
TCL XL 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV

There’s some super-sized TVs out there for folks looking to bring a seriously cinematic experience into their (presumably) large living rooms or basements, and then there’s this gigantic 98-inch TCL XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV. More like bringing the drive-thru home, you might even be able to charge the neighbors to come over for movie night. This massive display is now seeing a $2,500 price drop down to $5,999.99 shipped – the second-best price we have ever tracked. Still not exactly cheap, but that’s a whole lot less than the regularly $8,500 price tag and what you might pay from the other big brands – This Samsung 98-incher goes for $15,000, for example. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, Variable Refresh Rate tech, a dedicated gaming mode (Link will literally be larger than life size on this thing when Tears of the Kingdom launches next month), and an edge-to-edge design are all in place here. The 120Hz panel is also supported by Google Assistant voice commands, four HDMI inputs, and Wi-Fi 6 action. Head below for more details. 

The behemoth 98-inch cinema-style display above just isn’t going to work for some folks, and understandably so, but you can land a feature-packed 65-inch VIZIO OLED on sale instead. Now down at $998 shipped with three HDMI 2.1 inputs and Apple AirPlay 2 alongside Variable Refresh Rate tech, HDR, Dolby Vision, and HGiG, this is a whole lot of OLED TV for the money. 

On the completely other end of the spectrum here, Amazon’s particularly affordable new 2-Series TVs that are prefect for smaller bedrooms, the kitchen, office spaces, and more are now seeing the very first price drops. Starting from $150 shipped, folks just looking for something quick and simple will want to scope these deals out. 

TCL 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV features:

  • Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.
  • QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.
  • Contrast Control Zones: Contrast is optimized across up to 192 localized zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.
  • Hands-free voice control: Easy home control and entertainment, without lifting a finger. Turn on the big game. Dim the lights. See who’s at the front door. All without having to ask, “where’s the remote control?” That’s the magic of hands-free voice control. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.

Show More Comments