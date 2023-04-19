Samsung 2022 model 64GB USB-C flash drive hits Amazon low at $11, or 128GB at $18

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model originally launched in 2022 and is now at the lowest price we can find. We did see a few drops at $1 less over the holidays last year but this is the best we have tracked in months now. You’ll also find the 64GB model at a new Amazon low of $10.99, down from the regular $12+ price tag it has been fetching but the 128GB variant is about $5 over the all-time low currently. Built around Samsung’s NAND flash tech, it delivers some bonus storage capacity to your keychain or spring/summer EDC without spending portable SSD money. Modern USB-C connectivity is joined by up to 400MB/s transfers speeds – that’s not going to break any records but still enough for casual data transportation and the like – as well as Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, magnets, and X-rays. A 5-year warranty is included. Head below for more flash drive deals.

Something even more affordable and versatile comes by way of the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive. This 128GB flash drive delivers both USB-C and USB-A in the same unit and is selling for a touch less at under $16 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Another great miniature piece of kit for spring and summer carry this year is the Case-Mate Fuel Brites. These wonderfully retro 30W USB-C GaN II chargers will ensure you’re ready to power up wherever you can find an outlet with colorful translucent designs and they are now on sale at $18, down from the regular $30. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive features:

This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact. No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0. The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease.

