Refuel your iPhone 14 with Case-Mate's retro 30W USB-C GaN II chargers from $18 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the best prices of the year on Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Chargers. Now available across four different colors, pricing starts at $18.31 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d more normally pay $30, with today’s offer delivering 40% in savings and marking the second-best discount to date. It’s the best throughout 2033 and comes within $2 of the low from last fall. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If you’re looking to trade in those retro designs for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount on GravaStar’s new mecha-inspired USB-C GaN charger. This model packs a 3-port design on top of its robotic form-factor that I personally loved in my hands-on review. Now marked down to $54, it’s worth a look for another unique addition to your charging setup.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

