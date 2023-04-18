Refuel your iPhone 14 with Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-C GaN II chargers from $18 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the best prices of the year on Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Chargers. Now available across four different colors, pricing starts at $18.31 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d more normally pay $30, with today’s offer delivering 40% in savings and marking the second-best discount to date. It’s the best throughout 2033 and comes within $2 of the low from last fall. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

If you’re looking to trade in those retro designs for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount on GravaStar’s new mecha-inspired USB-C GaN charger. This model packs a 3-port design on top of its robotic form-factor that I personally loved in my hands-on review. Now marked down to $54, it’s worth a look for another unique addition to your charging setup.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!