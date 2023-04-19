Up your iPhoneography game with the Joby PodZilla Medium Kit on sale for just $18

Amazon is offering the Joby PodZilla Medium Kit with GripTight 360 Phone Mount for $18.07 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from an average price of $40 for the past few months, today’s deal actually comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, coming within pennies of that low price set last year. This is the perfect solution to recording yourself while on-the-go. The PodZilla attaches to nearly any surface thanks to the flexible legs, which make it easy to wrap around railings, chairs, and more. On top of that, you get the GripTight 360 phone mount which holds your iPhone or Android smartphone while recording. However, the PodZilla also features a 1/4-20 mount so you can attach lightweight cameras or GoPros as well. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for this smartphone tripod at $10 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon and get a similar experience to today’s lead deal at around $28less. While the tripod itself isn’t as flexible as the PodZilla above, you’ll find that it can be more versatile thanks to its multi-tier leg design. Plus, the included Bluetooth shutter remote allows you to take photos or start videos without touching your phone screen, which can also be quite useful.

A great addition to upgrading your on-the-go recording setup would be this smartphone lav microphone. On sale for $14, this 30% discount delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With both Lightning and USB-C adapters included here, you’ll be able to plug the wireless microphone into either an iPhone or Android smartphone held on the Joby PodZilla with ease.

Joby PodZilla Medium Kit features:

Passionate about creating content with PodZilla, this fantastic flexible tripod from the creators of the GorillaPod – choose the one that’s right for you! Each leg is fully articulated and made with a durable aluminum core covered with non-slip rubber for ease of use. The PodZilla collection is designed for new content creators, who can get a stable base to record even on rough terrain. It is a flexible and sturdy tripod for the aspiring content creator on any preferred platform. The PodZilla Medium Kit is designed for cameras and other accessories with a ¼-20 ”mount up to 1kg. With a push-button adjustable ball head, the kit features a GripTight 360° Phone Mount, purchasing the latest mobile clip for TikTok or Instagram has never been so accessible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!