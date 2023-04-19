Smartphone Accessories: USB-C/Lightning Wireless Lav Microphone $14 (30% off), more

Kedok (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Caymuller Wireless Lavalier Microphone for iPhone/Android at $13.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20 typically at Amazon, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the first time that it’s dropped below $16. If you’re looking for a way to capture better audio when recording video to your iPhone or Android smartphone, this is perfect for the task. It works with native camera apps as well as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more, allowing you to have high-quality audio compared to your phone’s built-in microphone that’s sitting several feet away. Plus, since it has both USB-C and Lightning adapters, it’ll work with smartphones as well as tablets like the iPad Pro. Also, since it’s battery-powered and completely wireless for a professional look on video as well.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Omnidirectional wireless lavalier microphone use an advanced intelligent noise reduction chip, which can effectively identify the original sound and record it clearly in a noisy environment. Using real-time auto-sync technology, which extremely reduces the video post-editing and provides you and your followers a better experience in watching videos. The new wireless mini microphone design just connect the Type-C receiver to the audio device, short press to turn on the microphone to automatically connect. No application or Bluetooth is required. Designed for YouTube/Facebook Live Stream, TikTok, Vloggers, Bloggers, YouTubers, Interviewers and other video recording lovers. From now on, say goodbye to messy cables and poor noise cancellation to enjoy your vlogging life everywhere anytime.

