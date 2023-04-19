One-day all-time low hits WD_BLACK’s best-in-class 1TB P40 SSD game drive at $103 shipped

One of the best SSD game drives is now at its best price ever. Amazon is now offering the latest model WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD for $102.99 shipped. After launching at $180 last summer, it started to drop into the $150 range thereafter and has now settled down to a $137 regular price directly from Western Digital (although it is not for sale there at the moment). Today’s deal delivers what will almost certainly be a one day deal that’s now matched at Best Buy to usher in a new Amazon all-time low at a couple bucks below the previous mention. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is easily among our favorite game drives out there and at this price, there’s not nearly as much of a purpose-built up charge compared to standard models. It runs at up to 2,000MB/s with compatibility on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac for game storage (as well as anything else you might put on a portable SSD). From there, it also illuminates any surface you rest it on with customizable RGB lighting – this is the most impressive array of customization options I have used personally – alongside a metal-plated build and a shock-resistant structure. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.

You could drop down to the 500GB model that sells for $90 shipped to reduce spending, but for $13 it’s hard to recommend. A better move might be to consider the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the popular Samsung T7 model that is marked down to $80 in all three colors with 1TB of storage capacity – the 500GB variant is also now at the $60 Amazon all-time low as well.

Looking to step it up notch to the latest and greatest? The SanDisk PRO-G40 we went hands-on with earlier this year is where you need be. This model can run at some of the fastest speeds you’ll find in the product category, features a particularly nice charcoal grey housing with hits of metal, and a soft rubbery finish to safeguard your data. Get a closer look right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

