Belkin BOOST↑CHARGEs your Apple Arcade kit with 5K battery stand at $21.50 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Play Power Bank Stand for $21.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 and more recently in the $33 range at Amazon, this is up to nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at a few bucks under our previous mention as well. For comparison’s sake, Amazon is charing $37.30 for the 10,000mAh (10K) model that clocks in with double the power – third party Amazon sellers, however, have it down at $24.95 as well. Built for Apple Arcade, iOS and Android gaming, or just watching content on the go, it delivers some notable mobile power with a built-in holster stand to keep your device stable and at a nice viewing angle. You’ll also find USB-A and USB-C ports for charging a secondary device (perhaps a game controller) and Belkin claims it can provide up to “17 hours of additional video playback.” More details below.

Now if the integrated stand isn’t of interest here, it might be worth taking a look at the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K. This model delivers the same I/O options and the 10,000mAh model is selling for around $20 Prime shipped right now (be sure to clip the on-page coupon).

Go check out Anker’s new 15W MagSafe charger with the unique triangular 3-in-1 design and our review of Belkin’s refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with the built-in kickstand. Then head straight over to today’s roundup of Anker Amazon deals where you’ll find a host of its GaNPrime chargers including the 120W USB-C model at a new $63 all-time low. Everything is organized for you right here.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Play features:

Provides up to 17 hours of additional video playback hours for gaming and streaming* (*Maximum additional video playback hours calculated by comparing the mAh capacity of this power bank with the maximum video playback hours achievable by the iPhone 11 under normal conditions. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users.)

Built-in stand for easy viewing while you charge your smartphone

Dual USB-A and USB-C ports allows for simultaneous charging of phone and gaming controller or any other device

