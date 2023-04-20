Chefman’s cordless portable immersion blender upgrades your cooking kit at new $40 low

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Cordless Portable Immersion Blender for $39.99 shipped. Normally $50 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 20% off, saves $10, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This cordless immersion blender will become a go-to tool in your kitchen. My wife and I recently got a similar model and use it all the time. From making our own vinegarette dressings to mixing perfectly smooth chocolate milk to even creating properly blended soups, an immersion blender is so versatile that the uses are endless. This model from Chefman is variable speed, has a stainless steel blade, and is even dishwasher safe (the blade, not the motor.) Being cordless as well means that you won’t have to worry about finding a plug in order to mix, making it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you ditch the cordless design instead for an simpler immersion model. This 150W immersion blender is great for the task at $13. Just keep in mind that this immersion blender comes in at a fraction of the power that you’ll find above, making it a solid choice for those on a budget but also makes it far less capable overall.

Chefman Cordless Portable Immersion Blender features:

The Chefman Cordless Power Immersion Blender provides the versatility to blend, mix, puree, mince, and chop in your kitchen. With variable speed settings, it’s great for making margaritas, smoothies, and tackling everyday cooking needs. The removable mixing rod and stainless-steel blade are easy to clean, and the pan guard and protective blade cover ensure safe blending in pots and pans. Your purchase includes a 1-year warranty from Chefman and a PDF User Guide. 120 Volts/1700 Watts–RJ19-R1. Cordless, Handheld Design

