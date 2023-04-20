Ninja’s regularly up to $280 14-in-1 versatile steam air fryer cooker drops to $160 today

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $280 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, it more typically carries a $230 to $280 price at Amazon and is now at the lowest we can find. This is the best price we have tracked in months on one of the more versatile models in the Ninja multi-cooker lineup. Along with its modern aesthetics, it features a 14-in-1 setup with built-in air frying action with enough space to accommodate the whole family and then some. It also features a unique steam fry mode as well as pressure cooking, sous vide, bread proof, a yogurt preset, and more all under one Smart Lid. There is a handy three tier cooking rack system in place here as well, effectively allowing users to make “full 3-component meals at the touch of a button.” Head below for more deals and details.

Today’s deal comes in at just $10 more than Amazon is charging for the 6-quart model, which may or may not be better suited to your needs. But if you’re looking for an all-in-one cooker for even less than that, the latest Amazon Instant Pot sale has some somewhat comparable models in the $130 range and you’ll find all of those deals waiting right here.

Then swing by our home goods hub for even more cooking deals including this offer on Instant’s 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven. The regularly $230 cooker takes you from the stovetop to the oven and right onto the serving table and it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at under $143 shipped. Get a closer look at what it is capable of in our deal coverage from yesterday and then scope out more kitchen deals here.

Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer features:

Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid. Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL601 in dry mode only). Double your cooking capacity or make 3-component full meals at the touch of a button. Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals (vs. traditional cooking methods) and 25% faster artisan bread and cakes (vs. traditional ovens).

