Instant’s 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven returns to Amazon all-time low today at $143 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven from $142.76 shipped in the green colorway. Regularly $230 and still fetching as much directly from Instant, this is over $87 off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also well below the $160 price tag at 30% off via Instant right now. Note: You will find a third-party Amazon seller with the red model at $111, but we don’t have any experience with them. You’re looking at Instant’s electric Dutch oven – it is essentially an electric version of the standard models out there, but you can also pull the “heavy-duty” enameled cast-iron inner cooking pot out to use on the stove, in the oven, and serving table. The 5-in-1 design also supports cookings modes like braise, slow cook, sear, sauté, and warm. It makes for a notable way to supplement your spring and summer cookouts with side dishes and will certainly come in handy during the coder months later this year for braised veggies, soups, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you prefer to go old-school with a solid cast iron model, the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a popular option that won’t let you down. It also comes in at more than $100 less than the Instant variant on Amazon right now can be used on the stovetop, grill, in the oven, and even over your camp fires this year.

Joining today’s low on Cuisinart’s Auto Cold Brewer, we also have some tea that will come in handy for BBQ action this spring and summer including this particularly affordable instant-read digital meat thermometer that is now selling for just $5 Prime shipped. Then swing by our home goods hub for additional details on cooking gear and to upgrade your grilling game.

Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven features:

Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop. Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift! Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

