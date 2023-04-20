Razer’s wireless Nari Ultimate headset immerses you in PC or console games at new low of $80

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1-Channel Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Down from a rate of $100 for the past month, today’s deal comes in at $20 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring Razer’s Hypersense Haptic Feedback technology, you’ll find “industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy” with the Nari Ultimate headset. The 7.1-channel THX spatial surround technology ensures you know right where the enemy is as they approach, and the retractable microphone allows you to notify teammates of that location with ease. It works with both consoles and PCs thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless audio dongle as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack hookup as well, ensuring all gamers can benefit from the features of this headset. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Further upgrade your gaming setup by picking up Skytech’s RTX 3060/i5 desktop. It’s perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming and comes with plenty of power to handle even AAA titles, though you might have to run at medium or high settings. Down $200 from its normal rate, you’ll spend $900 for this desktop which comes in at just $70 above the best price we’ve seen for an RTX 3060 system only one time before.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Razer Nari Ultimate: 2.4GHz wireless PC gaming headset equipped with HyperSense technology for an additional layer of immersion. The swiveling earcups are equipped with cooling gel-infused cushions with memory foam that reduce heat buildup for comfortable gaming. THX Spatial Audio delivers next-generation virtual surround sound, while Game/Chat Balance in wireless mode provides the perfect mix of game and chat volume. The headset also functions in wired mode with both USB and 3.5 mm analog options. Powered by Razer Chroma. Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

