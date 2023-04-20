Skytech’s RTX 3060/i5 desktop is made for 1080p and 1440p gaming at $200 off, now $900

Amazon is offering the Skytech Blaze 3.0 i5/16GB/500GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $899.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from an $1,100 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked for this specific model at Amazon. However, about a month ago we did see a Lenovo desktop with an i5/RTX 3060 drop to $830 for further comparison. Leveraging the 12th Generation i5 processor with a max clock speed of 4.4GHz, you’ll find that this desktop also features the 12GB GDDR6 RTX 3060 graphics card. Both of these components pair nicely for 1080p and 1440p gameplay. When you play at FHD, you’ll generally be able to push 120+ FPS in most games at medium to high settings. However, cranking up to QHD will deliver 60+ FPS in many titles, with Skytech even claiming ultra settings in some games with that performance. Check out our review of the RTX 3060 to learn more about what you can expect from the performance of this machine and then head below for more.

Take your savings and reinvest it into picking up this LG 24-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor for $147 at Amazon. It delivers a high refresh rate screen to your desk setup which enables you to take full advantage of the power that the RTX 3060 in today’s lead deal offers. Plus, with HDR10 support you’ll even be able to utilize high dynamic range in supported games.

Do you need more storage than just 500GB? Well, Samsung’s popular 980 PRO Gen 4 internal SSDs are currently on sale from $85.50 at Amazon. Normally $140 or more there depending on the storage size you choose, these drives are a great choice for both high-end and mid-range desktops alike. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for picking up more accessories and systems for your setup.

Skytech Blaze Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Blaze 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Blaze 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

