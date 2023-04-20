TP-Link’s 2-node Deco X95 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System with 2.5GbE returns to $400 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X95 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 11% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen to date while coming within $46 of the all-time low set back during a single-day deal. This is also only the third time we’ve seen this system at the second-best price. Shipping with two mesh units, the Deco X95 system can cover an area of up to 6,100-square feet in seamless Wi-Fi 6 networking with speeds reaching up to 6,580Mb/s across the three bands. You will be able to configure and monitor your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Deco app which is a nice touch. Alexa integration is also included so you can turn the guest Wi-Fi on and off with just your voice. This system is also designed for those with faster internet plans thanks to the 2.5GbE WAN/LAN Ethernet port in addition to the two gigabit WAN/LAN ports. Head below for more.

While each Deco unit has three Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Want to check out some other mesh network systems before committing to one? We’re also tracking the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System marked down to $340, the second discount of the year. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

TP-Link Deco X95 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

AX7800 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh: Experience lightning fast speeds up to 4804 Mbps at 5GHz Band 1, 1201 Mbps at 5GHz Band 2 and 574 Mbps at 2.4GHz with 8 separate streams to reduce lag.

Connect More Devices: Connect up to 200 devices on the Wi-Fi network without dragging down performance. Connect even more with 3 ethernet ports (1 X 2.5G Port, 2 X 1G Ports) equipped in each unit of Deco X95, providing wired connections for devices like gaming console, smart TV and more.

AI-Driven Mesh with Smart Antennas: Unite your home under one Wi-Fi name and password with seamless AI-driven Mesh. Improve connection between Deco units with Smart Antennas that concentrate signal to the direction of your Deco satellites.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!