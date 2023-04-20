Google Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems see rare Amazon discounts from $250 (Save $50+)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System for $339.99 shipped. Saving you $60 from the usual $400 going rate, today’s offer is only the second discount of the year. It clocks in as the best we’ve seen since back in January where it was $20 less, as well as a match of the second-best price to date. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $249.99 from its usual $300 going rate. Much like the lead deal, this is also delivering a rare chance to save on Google’s latest while marking the second-best price to date. This model can dish out 4,400-square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill deadzones in your coverage down the line.

Then don’t forget that Amazon is currently clearing out Google Nest WiFi systems, too. These previous-generation packages are down to the best prices to date, clocking in at well below mentions before thanks to all-time low prices from $59. If you’re not dead set on a Wi-Fi 6E upgrade, these are worth a look as far more affordable alternatives with much of the same built-in Assistant speaker features.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

