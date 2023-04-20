Yeedi’s white robot vacs/mops deliver serious bang for your buck at up to $300 off from $190

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Yeedi Amazon storefront is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on its robotic vacuum and mop solutions. You can land the Yeedi Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a huge 46% or $160 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention and delivering some notable specs for the price. Coming in with a 3,000Pa suction rating that out powers many of the bigger brand models in the price range, it will also mop the floors while it’s vacuuming and delivers an extended 200-minute run time to ensure the job gets done in a timely manner. The clean white design is also joined by the usual set of smartphone-controlled features including ramping up suction power on carpets, advanced visual mapping and floor tracking sensors to avoid missing areas or getting stuck, specific room cleaning tasks, and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. Head below for more.

Also part of today’s Gold Box event, you’ll find the brand’s white-model Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop at $499.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly an $800 autonomous cleaning system, this is a massive $300 price drop that delivers a very smilier cleaning bot as detailed above, but with the included self-empty Mop Station. It will automatically clean the mopping pads and empty the unit for you for a truly hands-off approach to spring and summer cleaning.

Prefer to go with a bigger brand name? Check out the ongoing price drops we have live on Shark’s ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum at $80 off as well as this ECOVACS smart vac and mop model with the self-emptying action at $268. The latter of which delivers quite a serious bang for your buck solution considering you’re landing the self-empty station alongside a bot that vacuums and mops for well under $300. Take a closer look at that option while the price is still right in our previous deal coverage.

Yeedi Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo features:

Boasts a 3000Pa industry-leading suction power and 4-stage cleaning system, yeedi vac max sweeps up pet hair, crumbles, dirt and debris like a hurricane. Ideal for carpet, wood floor and tiles cleaning. No need to buy a separate robot mop, yeedi vac max is a multi-tasker that vacuums and mops at the same time. With an unbeatable suction power and smart mopping system, it tackles wet and dry messes simultaneously. Advanced ultrasonic carpet detection sensor intelligently identifies your floor type and plans the cleaning method accordingly. When a carpet is detected, yeedi will crank up suction power when vacuuming and avoid reaching it when mopping.

