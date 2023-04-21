Save up to $80 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad starting from $270 at Amazon

After seeing the companion Apple Smart Keyboard go on sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now marking down the actual 10.2-inch iPad. Now starting at $269.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration, today’s offer is down from the usual $329 going rate in two different styles in order to mark the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since back in February, where it sold for $20 less. There’s also another chance to score the all-time low on the elevated 256GB capacity, which is now dropping to $399 at Amazon from its usual $479 going rate.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Pairing with the 10.2-inch iPad above, Apple’s official Smart Keyboard is also on sale and landing at the best price of the year. This must-have accessory is the final piece of the puzzle for building out an iPadOS workstation, especially with a more affordable price tag attached of $99 from its usual $159 going rate. Then be sure to give our Apple guide a run-through to check out all of the other most notable price cuts right now from our favorite Cupertino company.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!