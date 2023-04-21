Save $600 on Acer’s Predator Triton 300 SE 14-inch RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop at $1,000 low

Best Buy is currently offering the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,600, this 38% discount or solid $600 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen this model fall to. For comparison, Acer directly still offers this model at $1,600. Coming equipped with the, now previous generation, i7-12700H processor featuring 14 cores, it is able to cut through any game or application. The graphics horsepower is brought by the RTX 3060 GPU to drive the 14-inch 1920×1200 165Hz IPS display. It also comes with the latest spec 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage to have fast access to all your games. Rounding out this laptop is the power connector, an HDMI 2.1 output, dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, and a headset port. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $740 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the Acer option above. The screen is slightly larger at 15.6-inches and has a similar 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to game on the go without disturbing others? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P Multi-System Wired Gaming Headset marked down to $36, the new all-time low. Compatible with practically any platform with a 3.5mm audio connection, you can detach this cable to make transportation easier without the risk of damaging it. The headset features AirWeave Memory Foam cushions over the earcups to keep it comfortable during those long gaming sessions. Though this headset was designed for multi-platform compatibility, you will find PlayStation Tempest 3D Audio and Microsoft Spatial Sound are also supported. The built-in microphone can be retracted into the earcup when not in use and features AI-powered noise cancellation to eliminate background interference.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

The slim, spartan-styled Triton 300 SE is a thin gaming laptop forged with a purpose: to handle all your multi-tasking woes, dish out extreme performance, and empower your creativity at every turn. Discover the power of GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics that deliver high frame rates paired with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core i7 processor for epic streaming, photo editing and 3D rendering capabilities. Get smooth gameplay at refresh rates up to 165Hz on the 14″ WUXGA IPS Display — while a 3-Zone RGB backlit keyboard and stellar audio round out a gaming experience that’s second to none!

