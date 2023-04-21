Add five rechargeable motion-sensing LED lights to your kitchen for $28 (28% off)

Lightbiz (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 5-pack of its Rechargeable Motion-sensing Under Cabinet Wireless LED Lights for $27.99 shipped with the code WQ7OXREJ at checkout. For comparison, you’d typically pay $40 for this kit and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked for a 5-pack like this. If you have areas in your home that could use some more light, then this is a great buy. With five individual lights, you’ll find that each one has a built-in rechargeable battery that allows them to be used for up to 20 days before it’s time to plug back in. You can turn them on with either the included remote or through the motion sensor, making the lights very versatile. When used in the motion sensor mode, there’s even an option to have them turn on any time motion is detected or only when it’s dark and there’s movement, helping conserve battery. Mounting is simple too as there’s both 3M adhesive tape included in the package as well as built-in magnets so you can just stick it to a surface. Keep reading for more.

Instead of today’s lead deal, consider picking up this 2-pack of rechargeable under-cabinet motion-sensing LED lights that are available for $26 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. With these lights, you’ll find slightly more illumination per fixture than today’s lead deal, but also only get two instead of five, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

If you want to save even more, then don’t forget that this 3-pack of motion-sensing under-cabinet LED lights is on sale for $17.50 right now. Down $10 from its normal going rate, these lights aren’t rechargeable and you’ll have to change the batteries out when it goes dim. But, you’re saving over $10 from today’s lead deal, so that’s worth mentioning and considering.

Lightbiz 5-pack Motion-sensing LED Light features:

Built-in 800mAh rechargeable battery, it can be used for 10-20 days in induction mode after fully charged. The organizer charging stand can charge three LED homelife lights at once after connected the USB cable, and you can charge each motion sensor closet light individually. It’s not only a charging stand, but also a good helper for storage space and keeps your desktop neat and tidy. Non-Slippery bottom prevents the charging station from sliding. These 5 Pcs dimmable closet lights come with a remote. In “ON” mode, the light will turn on all the time, and it can works with the remote control. There are 2 ways of adjustable brightness: ①50% brightness, ② Step-less Dimming: pressing the +/- button of the remote control. And it has Timing Function with: 10, 30, 60 or 120 mins. ( Note: the remote control do not work for “Auto Mode”. )

