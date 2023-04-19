Add three motion-sensing under-cabinet LED lights to your kitchen for just $17.50 (Save $10)

Lightbiz (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Under-cabinet Wireless LED Motion-sensing Lights for $17.54 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code VYNY6S45 at checkout. Down from a normal going rate of $27, today’s deal saves $10 and marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far at Amazon for a kit like this. Are you ready for more light in your kitchen, but not quite capable of installing new overhead fixtures? Well, these under-cabinet lights require no wiring and simply mount above your countertop. There’s built-in motion sensors that automatically turns it on whenever your hands move around on the counter. On top of that, being battery-powered you can mount the lights in a closet, above a doorway, or in the pantry should you need the extra light there. Keep reading for more.

Instead of LED strips like on sale above, pick up this 2-pack of under cabinet pucks for $10 at Amazon. While these won’t illuminate an entire countertop at one time, they’re still great for placing inside cabinets to help see what’s inside. Another good place to use these LED pucks are closets to help see clothes before picking them out to head into town.

Don’t forget that you can add a splash of light to any area of your home with this meross HomeKit-enabled RGB LED light. You can set it on your nightstand, end table, or anywhere else. It has built-in support for Apple’s HomeKit platform so you can control it with Siri, changing the color, brightness, and more with simple voice commands. Right now, it’s on sale for $30 at Amazon, making today a great time to pick it up and expand your smart home lighting setup.

Lightbiz 3-pack Under Cabinet Light features:

these motion sensor cabinet lights contain 24 Pure White with 150LM ( 3 Lights in 1 Pack ) & energy saving LEDs, brightness and comfortable to illuminate dark spaces, never stumble in the dark. With passive infrared technology (PIR) , it can detect the motion of human to auto turn on in the dark or daytime. Sensor range:120°,10ft/3m, auto-off about 20s after no motion detected. Super saving energy! These under cabinet lights come with a remote control. There are 2 ways of adjustable brightness: 50% brightness, Step-less Dimming: pressing the “+/-” button on the remote control. And it has Timing Function with: 10, 30, 60 or 120 mins. Also, you can directly use the built-in button switch to operate this night light bar.

