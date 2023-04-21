Converse Weekend Flash Event offers an extra 50% off all sale styles + 25% off custom orders

The Converse Weekend Flash Event takes an extra 50% off all sale items when you apply code SELECT50 at checkout. Plus, save 25% off all custom orders with code CUSTOM25. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Sneakers that are currently marked down to $71 and originally sold for $95. These shoes were designed to allow you to take your self expression to a whole new level. You can choose from an array of colors, prints, and even choose laces. The custom design also allows you to choose patches, eyelets, as well as pick out heel stripes. These shoes are great for everyday wear and can easily be dressed up or down. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

