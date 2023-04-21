Upgrade to Dyson’s V10 Cyclone Cordless stick/hand vac at $180 off, now $350 shipped

Walmart is now offering the Dyson V10 Cyclone Allergy Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $530 at Walmart and directly from Dyson, this model is now $180 off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any Dyson V10 stick vacuum for anywhere near this price on Amazon with the allergy models fetching over $500 right now. The de-tangling Motorbar is ready to handle pet hair and dander alongside whole-machine filtration and the ability to quickly transform into a hand vacuum – it’s also light enough for most folks to get those corners on the ceiling. Joining a drop-in docking station, the package also includes a crevice tool, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush, mattress tool, and the direct drive cleaner head. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the brand name Dyson model above, despite the deep price drop, there are more affordable solutions. One example is this BLACK + DECKER POWERSERIES+ 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum that sells for $99 shipped on Amazon. It’s not going to have all of the advanced features you’ll find above, but it will help to get the job done and for $250 less. Otherwise, just grab this BISSELL Featherweight Stick Vacuum for $34 and call it a day.

Prefer to have a robot do it for you? The $300 price drop we spotted this morning on the brand new ECOVACS T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop can do a whole lot more than just clean the floors. It features a self-empty and washing station for a truly autonomous experience alongside a built-in Starlight Camera for two-way video calling from anywhere. Take a closer look at this flagship-worthy model while the price is right in this morning’s deal coverage.

Dyson V10 Cyclone Allergy Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner features:

The Dyson V10 cordless vacuum cleaner is engineered with the power, versatility and run time to deep clean homes with pets. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. Advanced, whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click so you can clean up high, down low and everywhere in between— with 3 cleaning modes for the right power where you need it. Please note: Item may ship in non-retail box.

