New 5,000Pa ECOVACS T10 OMNI robo vac/mop with video calling at $900 ($300 off)

Amazon is now offering the brand new ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI robotic vacuum and mop at $899.99 shipped. After debuting last month, this flagship-worthy model regularly fetches $1,200 and is now $300 off. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today and is the same price you’ll find directly on the official site at the moment. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, if you’re looking for a seriously smart and autonomous robot to ensure your floors are clean all year round without doing much at all, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI is a solid option. First of all, you’re looking at one of the most powerful vacuums on the market at 5,000Pa (rarely do we see models reach up to 3,000Pa) and you’re also scoring the brand’s OMNI Station – it “automatically sucks the dust into its 3L sealed dust bag, washes the mops timely to keep them clean, and hot dries the washed mops after each cleaning session.” With voice and smartphone control, two-way video calling via the built-in Starlight Camera, and Ai-powered object recognition, it’s really more of robotic smart home helper than just a cleaner. More details below.

Now clearly, as impressive as the feature set is on the DEEBOT T10 OMNI, that’s not a price everyone is going to jump on. But we are still tracking a deep price drop on the ECOVACS N8+ smart vac/mop with self-emptying down at $268. The regularly $400 or more system is still quite impressive and will certainly keep the floors sparkling clean, just don’t expect to get all of the bells and whistles found on the model above.

For something even more affordable, dive into this price drop on Shark’s ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum. Now seeing an $80 price drop, you can bring this smart vacuum home for $150 shipped. It won’t handle the mopping, there’s no auto-empty station, and there’s certainly no built-in camera setup, but it will provide a simple and smartphone-controlled experience to keep the floors swept up and nice all year round much the same otherwise. Take a closer look right here.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI features:

Vacuum and Mop in One Go. With 5000Pa suction, picking debris effectively from hard floor and carpet, and OZMO Turbo 2.0 dual mop rotating system, rotating at high speed to dissolve and remove stubborn stains, T10 OMNI leaves your floors clean as new.

OMNI Station for Ultimate Hands-Free Cleaning. The OMNI station automatically sucks the dust into its 3L sealed dust bag, washes the mops timely to keep them clean, and hot dries the washed mops after each cleaning session to avoid odor over time.

TrueMapping 2.0 for a More Efficient, Effective Clean. Utilizing the same tech in self-driving car, DEEBOT’s LIDAR and dToF sensors generate maps more accurate of vSLAM and camera-based technology. That means a faster, more efficient, more thorough clean.

Knows Exactly What to Avoid. With AIVI 3.0 technology, an advanced visual recognition and powerful AI processor with starlight RGB Camera, it precisely identifies and avoids common indoor obstacles, freeing from collisions, entanglements and disruptions.

