Prime members save on Govee’s DreamView G1 camera-based Backlighting System at $70

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System for $69.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This deal is exclusive to Prime members, but those without the membership can still save $20 with the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a return to the second-best price to date while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Here you will have a camera that looks at the colors on your monitor and changes the RGBIC LED lightstrip to cast ambient lighting on your wall. The lightstrip included here is best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $29 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll have two 16.4-foot RGB lightstrip rolls to decorate your room. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Looking for another option to light up your office? We’re currently tracking the refurbished Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp marked down to $270, the third-best discount to date. Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

Govee DreamView G1 Smart Monitor Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView is our innovative technology for providing lighting that reacts and color matches all the entertainment you love, no matter movies, TV, sports, streaming, or even gaming. DreamView uses intelligent algorithms to perceive the colors and sounds of your content in-depth, breaking down the walls between your content and backlighting, extending your entertainment beyond the screen.

