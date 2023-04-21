Philips Hue refurb sale goes live at Woot with Signe floor lamp at $270 ($70 off), more from $18

After seeing Amazon take an extra 15% off nearly the entire collection of Philips Hue smart bulbs, Woot is now stepping in to discount a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. While you’ll find nearly every form-factor in the brand’s popular stable of smart home gear up for grabs, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is an easy highlight and is now down to $269.99. It typically fetches $330, with today’s offer landing at $70 off and the third-best discount to date. It comes within $18 of the all-time low, too.

Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find plenty of other form-factors to outfit your space with the right smart lighting for the job. There are other Gradient offerings up for grabs, as well as standalone lightbulbs, patio lamp sets, and much more marked down through the end of the day.

Though if you’d rather just build out your own setup, we’re tracking a collection of discounts across nearly all of Philips Hue’s smart bulbs. As part of an extra 15% off Amazon, you can now score the best prices of the year across everything from color ambiance bulbs to filament LEDs and more. Everything starts from $10 and is joined by all of the other markdowns in our smart home.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp features:

Get a gradient of colorful light with the Philips Hue Signe gradient Floor. Dynamic light scenes blend any of millions of colors of smart light together. Control with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly in a single room, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.

