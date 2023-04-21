Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand has never sold for less at $35 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand at $35.30 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $60, you’re now looking at the best discount ever. Previous discounts have landed at $1 more, and now you can take 42% off in order to score the lowest price ever. Launching last year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels, but that’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $13 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry. But it at least comes with the required USB-C power adapter to deliver as good of a value as you’ll find.

As far as the latest in MagSafe charging goes, Belkin just launched a pair of new styles just in time for spring. Arriving with purple and pink colorways, the new Boost↑Charge Wireless Power Bank is just as capable for refueling your iPhone 14, but with a slightly different approach. Trading in the ability to be refueled via MagSafe itself, there’s a built-in kickstand that can fold out. Then for all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

