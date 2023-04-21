LEVOIT’s latest Vital 100S Smart H13 HEPA Air Purifier integrates with Alexa at new low of $119

Amazon is now offering the latest LEVOIT Vital 100S Smart H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $118.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 15% discount or $21 price drop marks the first discount we’ve seen to date for this latest air purifier. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Vital 100S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Vital 100S can purify the air of a 222-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $67 after clipping the on-page coupon. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While this purifier will clean your air, you may need to upgrade what’s cleaning your floors. We’re currently tracking the Dyson V10 Cyclone Allergy Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner marked down to $330, the lowest price we can find. The de-tangling Motorbar is ready to handle pet hair and dander alongside whole-machine filtration and the ability to quickly transform into a hand vacuum – it’s also light enough for most folks to get those corners on the ceiling. Joining a drop-in docking station, the package also includes a crevice tool, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush, mattress tool, and the direct drive cleaner head.

LEVOIT Vital 100S Smart H13 True HEPA Air Purifier features:

HIGH CLEAN AIR DELIVERY RATE: Purify a 222 ft² room 5x per hour and a 1110 ft² room 1x per hour. Perfect for bedrooms, offices, kitchens, and living rooms

PET OWNERS FRIENDLY: Pet Mode cleans the air and conserves energy, while the wide U-shaped air inlet effectively traps airborne pet fur and large particles

SMART CONTROL: With the free VeSync app, you can control air purifier settings, set timers, create schedules, check filter life, and connect to third-party voice assistants

