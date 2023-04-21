Put your new 14-inch MacBook Pro on this aluminum laptop stand at a low of $8.50

Patrick Campanale
a desk with a laptop computer sitting on top of a wooden table

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Laptop Stand for $8.54 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 9IGPRB83 at checkout. You’d typically expect to spend $19 for this stand and today’s deal saves more than $10, coming in at around $0.50 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to uphold your MacBook or Windows laptop, this stand is comprised of aluminum which gives is a nice build quality. It can hold computers ranging from 10 to 15.6 inches which also includes most modern 16-inch laptops as well. With its metal build, it’ll hold up to 22 pounds of weight too which means it’ll easily handle even more beefy laptops. The open design allows for ample cooling even when using high-end machines. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a little below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Do you need a new laptop as well? Consider picking up the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that’s on sale for $1,400 right now in refurbished condition. Delivering the powerful M1 Pro chip, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is a solid laptop to run your desk setup. I use the M1 Max version of the laptop to power my desk and absolutely love having access to native HDMI output, SD support, and the new display.

Loryergo Laptop Stand features:

This universal laptop stand works with all laptops with a size within 10-15.6 inches. It is compatible with MacBook, MacBook Pro/ Air, Asus, Sony, Dell, HP, Toshiba, Lenovo and more. Plus, this laptop riser can hold 4kg/8.8lbs. Keeping your laptop cool is the key to prolonging its service life. Using a laptop stand for desk will raise your laptop from a flat surface, which allows natural air to continuously cool your laptop and prevent it from overheating. This laptop stand easily lifts your laptop to a higher level. It can help relieve posture related problems such as muscle strain, or neck and shoulder discomfort as you work. The keyboard can also be placed at an angle that is more ergonomic for typing.

