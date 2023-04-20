Apple’s 14-inch refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pro has never been a better value at $1,400 (Save $599)

Over the past few months, we’ve begun to see retailers clearing out previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pros, and today Woot is offering the best discount yet. Dropping a refurbished 512GB model down to $1,399.99, you’ll score shipping for free as a Prime member. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $599 off. This is $40 below our previous mention from last month, too.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

While the value isn’t quite as good, those who do want the latest and greatest from Apple are in luck with a chance to save on its even more recent M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the 14-inch model rests at $1,799, dropping to an all-time low for only the second time yet. It just released earlier in the year, and now arrives with $200 in savings thanks to one of the very first discounts.

As far as differences go, Apple’s newer M2 Pro MacBook Pro largely features the same overall design and feature set as its original M1 Pro counterpart. Sure, there’s the marginal performance upgrades from the new generation of Apple silicon, but otherwise you’re looking at the same Liquid Retina XDR displays, MagSafe charging, and overall form-factor.

Then be sure to give our Apple guide a run-through to check out all of the other most notable price cuts right now from our favorite Cupertino company.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever
  • Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance
  • Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

