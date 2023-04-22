Add two cert. refurb 2nd Gen. Ring contact sensors to your system for $17 (Orig. $40)

Patrick Campanale
AmazonSmart HomeRing
Orig. $40 $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 2nd Generation Ring Contact Sensors in Certified Refurbished condition for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, new, this same 2-pack of sensors costs $40 at Amazon. Typically, refurbished you’d spend $24 to $27 for the same kit with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a Ring security system, then this is a great way to expand the reach of your kit. Each sensor can be mounted to a window or door and connects to the main system without breaking the bank. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not in the Ring ecosystem, consider picking up the Aqara Door and Window Sensor that can be had for $16 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. This sensor (which only comes in a single pack for this price) you’ll find Zigbee connectivity, which makes it a lot more versatile than Ring’s model above.

Further secure your home with Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video 2K indoor camera that has a built-in Zigbee hub. This makes it compatible with the window/door sensor from Aqara above and also allows you to keep an eye on your home when on vacation. Down to $95 right now, this is $15 off its normal going rate and marks the third-best price of the year.

Ring Contact Sensor features:

  • Get instant mobile alerts when doors and windows open in your home
  • Now smaller to enable increased placement options
  • Easy installation with no tools required
  • Mounts to door and window frames
  • Includes two 3V CR2032 batteries
  • Requires the Ring Alarm Base Station

