Add two cert. refurb 2nd Gen. Ring contact sensors to your system for $17 (Orig. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 2nd Generation Ring Contact Sensors in Certified Refurbished condition for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, new, this same 2-pack of sensors costs $40 at Amazon. Typically, refurbished you’d spend $24 to $27 for the same kit with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a Ring security system, then this is a great way to expand the reach of your kit. Each sensor can be mounted to a window or door and connects to the main system without breaking the bank. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not in the Ring ecosystem, consider picking up the Aqara Door and Window Sensor that can be had for $16 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. This sensor (which only comes in a single pack for this price) you’ll find Zigbee connectivity, which makes it a lot more versatile than Ring’s model above.

Further secure your home with Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video 2K indoor camera that has a built-in Zigbee hub. This makes it compatible with the window/door sensor from Aqara above and also allows you to keep an eye on your home when on vacation. Down to $95 right now, this is $15 off its normal going rate and marks the third-best price of the year.

Get instant mobile alerts when doors and windows open in your home

Now smaller to enable increased placement options

Easy installation with no tools required

Mounts to door and window frames

Includes two 3V CR2032 batteries

Requires the Ring Alarm Base Station

